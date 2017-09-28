Protein and Protein Pumpkin Spice pancakes. (Photo: KTVB)

PROTEIN PANCAKES

1 cup cottage cheese

1 cup egg whites

1 cup of oatmeal

1 banana

Cinnamon to taste

Vanilla extract to taste

Blend together well! (I use the bullet blender) Cook on griddle at 325-250

Makes 4 servings

Carbs 12.9g

Protein 10.5g

Calories 101g

Sugar 5g

PUMPKIN SPICE PROTEIN PANCAKES

1 cup cottage cheese

1 cup egg whites

1 cup of oatmeal

1 banana

Pumpkin pie spice to taste

Cinnamon to taste

Vanilla extract to taste

Blend together well! Cook on griddle at 325-350 – Flip when bubbling

Makes 4 servings

Carbs 12.9g

Protein 10.5g

Calories 101g

Sugar 5g



