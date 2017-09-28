KTVB
Protein and Protein Pumpkin Spice pancakes

Personal trainer Katie Hug shows us some healthy living tips.

KTVB 5:28 PM. MDT September 28, 2017

PROTEIN PANCAKES

1 cup cottage cheese
1 cup egg whites
1 cup of oatmeal
1 banana
Cinnamon to taste
Vanilla extract to taste

Blend together well! (I use the bullet blender) Cook on griddle at 325-250
Makes 4 servings
Carbs 12.9g
Protein 10.5g
Calories 101g
Sugar 5g

PUMPKIN SPICE PROTEIN PANCAKES

1 cup cottage cheese
1 cup egg whites
1 cup of oatmeal
1 banana
Pumpkin pie spice to taste
Cinnamon to taste
Vanilla extract to taste

Blend together well! Cook on griddle at 325-350 – Flip when bubbling 
Makes 4 servings
Carbs 12.9g
Protein 10.5g
Calories 101g
Sugar 5g
 

