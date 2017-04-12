Pickled-Beet Deviled Eggs

This is a super easy rendition of beet-pickled deviled eggs…what’s easier than opening a can of pickled beets and using the liquid to dye and flavor your hard-boiled eggs? Turkey bacon is the star of the light but flavorful egg filling made with plain nonfat Greek yogurt and extra virgin olive oil instead of mayonnaise.

All You Need

2, 15-ounce cans pickled beets (just the liquid from the can is used)

8 O Organics hard-boiled eggs, cooled and shells removed

3 slices turkey bacon

1/4 cup plain nonfat O Organics Greek yogurt

1 tablespoons O Organics extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 chopped green onions (white and part of green)

Two pinches freshly ground black pepper (add more to taste)

Salt to taste (optional)

Steps (Directions):

1. Open the cans of pickled beets and pour the liquid into a medium glass bowl. You can reserve the beets for another dish. Add the shelled hardboiled eggs, stir, and refrigerate for about 3 hours (stirring occasionally) for a brighter magenta color. For a deeper color, let them sit in the liquid overnight.

2. When ready to assemble deviled eggs, remove the eggs from the pickled beet liquid and let them dry on a paper towel lined plate. Discard the beet liquid. Cut the eggs in half lengthwise and remove yolks; set aside.

3. Coarsely chop the turkey bacon or center cut bacon and cook in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat until browned and crisp. Remove bacon pieces with slotted spoon or spatula and place them on paper towels.

4. Add Greek yogurt to small bowl and drizzle in the olive oil while stirring well with a fork. Add in the egg yolks, mashing them against the side of the bowl with the fork, along with the Dijon mustard, scallions, black pepper and salt if desired.

5. Reserve one piece of bacon per each deviled egg half for garnish and stir the rest of the bacon bits into the deviled egg mixture. Spoon some of the egg mixture into each egg white half. Top with a piece of bacon! Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve, enjoy!

Nutritional Information:

Services Per Recipe: Serving Size:

Calories 118, Total Fat 8 g, Saturated Fat 2.3 g, Polyunsaturated Fat .8 g (Omega-3s .15g), Monounsaturated Fat 2 g, Cholesterol 214 mg, Sodium 238 mg, Potassium 33 mg, Total Carbohydrate 2.5 g, Dietary Fiber 0 g, Sugars .9 g, Protein 9 g



Source: Albertsons Wellness Services Dietitians

