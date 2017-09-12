Personal beef pizzas (Photo: Idaho Beef Council)

INGREDIENTS

1 recipe Italian-Style Beef Sausage (recipe follows)

1-1/2 cups pizza sauce

4 round thin sandwich breads, any variety, split

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Toppings:

Sliced black or green olives, sliced red or yellow bell peppers or sliced red onions (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

Prepare Italian-Style Beef Sausage. Stir in pizza sauce; cook 2 to 3 minutes or until heated through, stirring frequently. Keep warm and set aside.

Italian-Style Beef Sausage: Combine 1 pound ground beef, 1 teaspoon fennel seed, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon coriander, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon paprika, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper and 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add sausage mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.

Place sandwich thins, cut sides up, on rack of broiler pan. Spoon equal amounts of sausage mixture on each bread half. Evenly sprinkle with cheese and toppings, as desired.

Place pizzas on rack of broiler pan so surface of cheese is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Broil 4 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Nutrition information per serving, using 80% lean ground beef: 424 calories; 19 g fat (7 g saturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat); 85 mg cholesterol; 848 mg sodium; 31 g carbohydrate; 7.3 g fiber; 33 g protein; 9.4 mg niacin; 0.5 mg vitamin B6; 2.7 mcg vitamin B12; 4.4 mg iron; 20.5 mcg selenium; 6.0 mg zinc; 74.4 mg choline.

This recipe is an excellent source of fiber, protein, niacin, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, iron, selenium and zinc; and a good source of choline.

Nutrition information per serving, using 96% lean ground beef: 325 calories; 9 g fat (4 g saturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat); 74 mg cholesterol; 831 mg sodium; 31 g carbohydrate; 7.3 g fiber; 32 g protein; 7.9 mg niacin; 0.4 mg vitamin B6; 2.4 mcg vitamin B12; 4.7 mg iron; 19.4 mcg selenium; 5.8 mg zinc; 80.4 mg choline.

This recipe is an excellent source of fiber, protein, niacin, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, iron, selenium and zinc; and a good source of choline.

Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

