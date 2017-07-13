Peach Cobbler Overnight Oats (Photo: Albertsons)

Peach Cobbler Overnight Oats



If you close your eyes, with flavors like vanilla, cinnamon, juicy peaches and ginger snaps all coming together, these overnight oats really do taste like peach cobbler!

Ingredients:

1/3 cup Signature Kitchens® old-fashioned oats

1/4 cup plain Open Nature™ Greek yogurt (vanilla Greek yogurt with no added sugar can be used)

1/2 cup lowfat milk with 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract or unsweetened vanilla almond or soymilk

1 teaspoon Signature SELECT™ maple syrup or honey (optional)

1/2 large peach or 1 small peach, diced

1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice or ground cinnamon with a pinch of nutmeg added

Topping:

2 tablespoons ginger snap cookie crumbles (finely chopped ginger snap cookies), graham crackers can be substituted

2 tablespoons The Snack Artist® roasted almonds with skin (coarsely chopped)

Steps:

1. In a serving dish or cup, stir together all of the ingredients (include maple syrup or honey if desired) except the toppings. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

2. Just before serving top with the cookie crumbs and almonds and a couple slices of peaches if desired. ENJOY!

Nutritional Information:

Servings Per Recipe: 1 Serving Size: 1

Calories 415, Total Fat 14 g, Saturated Fat 1.6 g, Polyunsaturated Fat 3.9 g (Omega-3s .1 g), Monounsaturated Fat 7.7 g, Cholesterol 3 mg, Sodium 128 mg, Potassium 607 mg, Total Carbohydrate 53 g, Dietary Fiber 9.3 g, Sugars 11.5 g, Protein 20 g, Vitamin D 50 IU, Calcium 366 mg, Iron4 mg

