Pat Mac's Swedish meatballs

3/4 pounds ground beef

1/4 pound ground sausage

1 egg

1/2 cup bread crumbs

1/4 milk

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Mix all the ingredients above in a mixing bowl. Roll into balls and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Bake for 30 minutes at 375 degrees.

Use the grease from the pan to make a gravy and serve with rosemary garlic mashed potatoes.

