Pat Mac's Swedish meatballs

3/4 pounds ground beef
1/4 pound ground sausage
1 egg
1/2 cup bread crumbs
1/4 milk
1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Mix all the ingredients above in a mixing bowl. Roll into balls and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Bake for 30 minutes at 375 degrees.
Use the grease from the pan to make a gravy and serve with rosemary garlic mashed potatoes.
(© 2017 KTVB)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs