Pat Mac's Biscuits and Homemade Sausage Gravy

Sausage Gravy:

1lb seasoned ground sausage

1 15oz can chicken broth

1/4 cup quick mixing flour

2 cups whole milk (room temperature)

Salt and pepper to taste

1 teaspoon paprika

In a sauce pan brown the sausage until its cooked all the way through and drain the grease leaving at least one tablespoon of it for flavor. Add 1 can chicken broth and simmer on a medium high heat. Slowly add flour and stir constantly for 2-3 minutes. Slowly add the milk and continue to stir until thick.

Add salt, pepper and paprika at the end before serving over biscuits.

Biscuits:

2 cups all purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup shortening

3/4 cup milk

In a large mixing bowl sift together flour, baking powder and salt. Cut in shortening with fork or pastry blender until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

Pour milk into flour mixture while stirring with a fork. Mix in milk until dough is soft, moist and pulls away from the side of the bowl.

Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and toss with flour until no longer sticky. Roll dough out into a 1/2 inch thick sheet and cut with a floured biscuit or cookie cutter. Press together unused dough and repeat rolling and cutting procedure.

Place biscuits on ungreased baking sheets and bake in preheated oven until golden brown, about 10 minutes.

