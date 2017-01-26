Mini meatball & vegetable soup (Photo: Idaho Beef Council)

MINI MEATBALL AND VEGETABLE SOUP



•Total Recipe Time: 45 to 50 minutes

•Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

1 pound Ground Beef (80% to 85% lean)

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) Italian-style diced tomatoes, undrained

1 can (14 to 14-1/2 ounces) ready-to-serve beef broth

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup Italian-style dry bread crumbs

2 tablespoons water

3 cups frozen vegetable blend (such as green beans, corn and peas)

Salt and pepper

INSTRUCTIONS FOR MINI MEATBALL AND VEGETABLE SOUP



1.Combine tomatoes, broth and 1/2 cup water in large saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 10 minutes.

2.Meanwhile combine Ground Beef, bread crumbs and 2 tablespoons water in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into 32 one-inch meatballs.

3.Add meatballs and vegetables to broth mixture; bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 5 to 7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.



