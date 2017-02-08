Mini beef wellingtons (Photo: Beef Council)

Total Recipe Time: 30 minutes

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

4 beef tenderloin steaks, cut 1 inch thick (3 to 4 ounces each)

2 teaspoons olive oil

1/2 pound mushrooms, finely chopped

3 tablespoons dry red wine

3 tablespoons finely chopped green onions

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

salt and pepper

6 phyllo dough sheets, defrosted

vegetable cooking spray

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat oven to 425°F. In large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat until hot. Add mushrooms; cook and stir until tender. Add wine; cook 2 to 3 minutes or until liquid is evaporated. Stir in green onions, thyme, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Remove from skillet; cool thoroughly.

Heat same skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook 3 minutes, turning once. (Steaks will be partially cooked. Do not overcook.) Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

On flat surface, layer phyllo dough, spraying each sheet thoroughly with cooking spray. Cut stacked layers lengthwise in half and then crosswise to make 4 equal portions. Place about 2 tablespoons mushroom mixture in center of each portion; spread mixture to diameter of each steak. Place steaks on mushroom mixture. Bring together all 4 corners of phyllo dough; twist tightly to close. Lightly spray each with cooking spray; place on greased baking sheet.

Immediately bake in 425°F oven 9 to 10 minutes or until golden brown. Let stand 5 minutes. Serve immediately.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

Nutritional Information Per Serving: 277 calories; 26 g protein; 11 g carbohydrate; 13 g fat; 4.1 mg iron; 232 mg sodium; 71 mg cholesterol.

