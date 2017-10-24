Mediterranean beef and veggie wraps

Idaho Beef Council

INGREDIENTS

12 ounces cooked beef (such as steak, roast, pot roast or deli roast beef), thinly sliced

4 medium whole wheat flour tortillas (8 to 10-inch diameter)

Hummus, any variety or Garlicky White Bean Spread (recipe follows)

Fresh salad greens (such as baby spinach, arugula, mixed salad greens or thinly sliced Romaine)

Vegetables

Grape tomatoes halves, shredded carrots, red bell pepper strips, thinly sliced cucumber, thinly sliced red onion

COOKING

Spread each tortilla evenly with hummus, as desired, leaving 1/4-inch border around edge. Top with equal amounts salad greens and vegetables, as desired. Top evenly with and beef slices. Roll up tightly.

Garlicky White Bean Spread

Combine 1 can (15-1/2 ounces) great Northern or cannellini beans, rinsed, drained, 2 tablespoons water, 1 tablespoon lemon juice,1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 teaspoon white wine vinegar, 1 small clove garlic, minced and ½ teaspoon salt in blender or food processor. Blend until smooth.

Nutrition information per serving: 290 Calories; 8g Total Fat; 2g Saturated Fat; 0g Monounsaturated Fat; 38mg Cholesterol; 1046mg Sodium; 31g Total carbohydrate; 22g Protein; 3.2mg Iron; 0.2mg Niacin; 0mg Vitamin B6; 2.7mg Choline; 0mcg Vitamin B12; 0.1mg Zinc; 0.1mcg Selenium; 3.8g Fiber

