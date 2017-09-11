Kale Faro Citrus Salad (Photo: Albertsons)

Kale Farro Citrus Salad

This colorful side or entrée salad delivers on flavor and nutrition. If your farro is already cooked, it only takes 10 minutes to toss this together.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes



Ingredients:

3 cups Signature Farms® Tuscan kale (or other curly kale rinsed, dried and torn into large bite-sized pieces)

1.5 tablespoons O Organics® Extra Virgin Olive oil, divided use

1 cup cooked farro--can be cooked in a rice cooker just like rice or per package instructions

2 mandarin oranges, peeled and separated into segments (about 1 cup)

3 tablespoons toasted pumpkin kernels (add more if desired) *

3 tablespoons shaved parmesan

1.5 tablespoons flavored balsamic vinegar or Signature SELECT™ balsamic vinegar

Freshly ground salt and pepper to taste (optional)

Steps:

1. Add kale to medium bowl and drizzle 2 teaspoons of the olive oil over the top and with clean hands, massage the oil into the kale pieces.

2. Heat a large nonstick skillet or frying pan over medium heat. Add kale and toast the kale, stirring every minute for about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool.

3. In a large bowl combine toasted kale, cooked farro, and orange segments. Drizzle remaining olive oil and the balsamic vinegar over the top and toss mixture to blend. Add salt and pepper to taste if desired.

4. Divide mixture between two bowls or plates and sprinkle parmesan and pumpkin seeds evenly over the top of each. Enjoy!

Nutritional Information:

Servings Per Recipe: 2 Serving Size: 2 1/2 cups Calories 355, Total Fat 17 g, Saturated Fat 4 g, Polyunsaturated Fat 3.5 g (Omega-3s .2 g), Monounsaturated Fat 9 g, Cholesterol 3 mg, Sodium 186 mg, Potassium 364 mg, Total Carbohydrate 37 g, Dietary Fiber 5.5 g, Sugars 11 g, Protein 13 g, Vitamin D 0 IU, Calcium 217 mg, Iron 2 mg

Source: Albertsons Wellness Services Dietitians

