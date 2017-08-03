How to make a Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowls (Photo: KTVB)

Buddha Bowls are all over the place lately - they are so fun to make, delicious to eat, light and super healthy for summer!

Idaho Beef Council Health and Wellness Specialist Pohley Richey shows you how to make a delicious spinoff to the average Greek bowl.

Here's how to prepare it:

INGREDIENTS

2 beef Strip Steak Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 8 ounces each)

2 medium zucchini, cut lengthwise in half

2 medium red bell pepper, cut into quarters

1/2 cup non fat Greek yogurt

1/4 cup diced cucumber

1/4 cup lemon juice, divided

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups cooked quinoa

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1/2 cup reduced fat feta cheese

1/3 cup sliced olives

HOW TO PREPARE

1. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11-14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145F) to medium (160F) doneness, turning occasionally.

2. Place zucchini and peppers on the grill. Grill Zucchini covered for 7 to 10 minutes and peppers covered for 11 to 14 minutes.

3. While steaks and vegetables are cooking, combine Greek yogurt, cucumber, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, and salt to make Tzatziki sauce. Dress quinoa with the remaining lemon juice and parsley. Divide quinoa equally among four bowls.

4. Slice steaks into thin slices. Chop zucchini and peppers into bite-sized pieces. Divide steak and vegetables evenly over the quinoa in each of the bowls. Garnish with olives and feta and finish with a dollop of Tzatziki. Season with salt and pepper as desired.



