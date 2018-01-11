High protein pasta salad (Photo: Albertsons)

2 cups cooked O Organics® 100% whole wheat rotini (or similar)

2 cups grilled or broiled salmon pieces, chicken, roast beef, tofu or shrimp

4 hard-boiled eggs, shelled and cut into about 8 pieces each (discard yolk from 2 eggs)

2 cups almost tender asparagus pieces or broccoli florets, steamed or micro-cooked (another vegetable can be substituted)

3 green onions, white and part of green, chopped

Dressing:

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt (non-fat or low-fat)

1/2 Tbs O Organics® extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp lemon juice

2 tsp Dijon mustard (or other prepared mustard)

1 tsp fresh dill weed, finely chopped (1/2 teaspoon dried dill can be substituted)

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp salt (add a dash or two more salt if desired)

1. Start boiling pasta until al dente. Combine the cooked pasta, lean protein, egg pieces, vegetables and green onions in a serving bowl and toss to blend.

2. Combine dressing ingredients in a measuring cup and stir until smooth. Pour dressing over pasta salad ingredients to gently stir to blend them.

3. Cover and refrigerate the salad until ready to serve.

Calcium 95.0mg

Calories 375.0

Carbohydrate 21.0g

Cholesterol 155.0mg

Dietary Fiber 3.5g

Iron 2.5mg

Monounsaturated Fat 8.9g

Polyunsaturated Fat 3.0g

Potassium 650.0mg

Protein 31.0g

Saturated Fat 4.0g

Sodium 330.0mg

Sugars 2.0g

Total Fat 18.0g

Vitamin D 22.0



