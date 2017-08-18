Healthy, fun after-school snacks

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Try making these healthy snacks with your kids to brighten up after-school lulls.
The kiddos will never realize they're getting a daily dose of nutrients through cooking and arts & crafts.
Celery Bugs
Ingredients
To make celery snails, fill stalks with cream cheese or peanut butter and top with a slice of fruit for a shell, and a cashew head. Use peanut butter or cream cheese to stick on eyes. To make caterpillars, fill stalks with cream or peanut butter and top with small fruits for body and head.
Chocolate Dipped Clementines
Ingredients
Melt chocolate in a microwavable bowl on the high setting for a minute in 20 second increments, or until melted. Dip half of each clementine into the chocolate, shake off any extra, and place it on a tray lined with parchment paper to cool.
You can repeat this recipe with bananas for more fun! Dip bananas in chocolate and add edible eyes and an m&m beak to make a chocolate dipped penguin.
Zucchini Muffins
Ingredients
Sweet and Salty Bowl
Ingredients
Apple & Peanut Butter Sandwich
Ingredients
Thanks to Womans Day for the recipe tips!
