Fresno Fig Burger at EUREKA!

Ingredients for each burger

1 Hamburger bun

1 Tbsp. canola oil

1 hamburger patty (7 oz.

2 tsp. Burger seasoning

1 Tbsp. fig jam

2 Tbsp. goat cheese

2 strips bacon

½ cup baby arugula lettuce

1 tsp. diced tomatoes

1 tsp. diced red onions

1 Tbsp. spicy mustard

Procedure

1. Oil buns and toast until golden brown.

2. Season beef patty with burger seasoning on both sides. Place on grill.

3. Cook patty to desired doneness.

4. Place goat cheese on burger and let melt.

5. Spread fig jam on both buns evenly.

6. Place patty on bottom bun, topped with cooked bacon strips.

7. In a bowl, mix arugula, red onion, tomatoes and spicy mustard together and place on top of bacon.

8. Serve hot with French fries.

