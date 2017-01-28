Eureka! Brussels Sprouts Appetizer

8 oz Brussels sprouts (ends trimmed and quartered)

2 oz Orange-chili glaze (recipe follows)

1 tsp Chimichurri (recipe follows)

1 tsp chopped macadamia nuts

Fry Brussels sprouts for 30 seconds in skillet with some canola oil. (Adjust fry time based on the size of the sprouts.)

Toss Brussels sprouts with warm orange-chili glaze.

Drizzle chimichurri and sprinkle with macadamia nuts. Serve warm

Orange-Chili Glaze

1 qt. orange juice

1 bottle Mae Ploy sweet chili

1/3 cup Sambal chili paste

Place orange juice in medium sauce pot over medium heat and reduce by half. Once reduced, add the sweet chili and cook for another five minutes over medium heat. Remove from heat and add the Sambal. Blend together until smooth.

Chimichurri Sauce

2 cups parsley, chopped fine

1 cup cilantro, chopped fine

½ red onion, diced

1 Tblsp chili flakes

2 Tblsp minced garlic

2 cups olive oil

½ cup red wine vinegar

1 tsp salt/pepper mix

Combine all ingredients except vinegar in mixing bowl and whisk until thoroughly combined. Add red wine vinegar. Stir to blend.

(© 2017 KTVB)