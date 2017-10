Cucumber Sandwich Bites. (Photo: KTVB)

INGREDIENTS

Cucumbers

low sodium cold cut meats of choice

Cheese of choice

mustard

salt and pepper

HOW TO PREPARE

Peel and cut cucumbers in half, and remove centers. Layout cold cuts, top with cheese and mustard.

Roll up meat and cheese, and place in center of cucumber

Slice up and top with salt and pepper



