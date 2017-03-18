Cream Puffs (Pate a Choux)

(Photo: Chavez, Lisa)

½ cup milk

½ cup water

pinch salt

1 stick butter, cubed

1 1/3 cups bread flour

4-5 medium eggs or 3 large eggs



1. Bring milk, water, salt and butter to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Once the butter has melted, add the flour all at once and stir vigorously to combine. Continue to stir until the mixture forms a mass and pulls away from the sides of the pan, about 3 minutes.



2. Transfer the mixture to the mixer and beat briefly on medium speed with the paddle attachment. Add the eggs in thirds, beating until smooth after each addition and scraping the sides as needed. Check the consistency of the dough. Stop adding eggs when the dough slowly slides down the paddle.





3. Pipe into small mounds and bake at 375-400 degrees F until evenly golden brown.



4. When cooled, fill with whipped cream, pudding or custard.

© 2017 KTVB-TV