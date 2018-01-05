KTVB
Clean eating recipes for the New Year

KTVB , KTVB 3:12 PM. MST January 05, 2018

Baked Sweet Potato Chips 

Ingredients: 

Sweet potatoes 
Olive oil (1/4 cup) 
Kosher salt 

Directions: 

Preheat oven to 400.

Line baking sheets with parchment paper. 

Slice sweet potatoes very thin (mandolin slicers work great!) 

After slicing, drizzle with olive oil and toss in a bowl with kosher salt.

Place on parchment paper and bake for 20-25min 

Enjoy! 

Rainbow Spinach Salad

Ingredients: 

Baby spinach 
Broccoli 
Red onion 
Radishes 
Red bell pepper 
Yellow bell pepper 
Carrots 
Purple cabbage 

Directions: 

Add all ingredients on top of spinach and enjoy!! 


Avocado Oil Vinaigrette Dressing 

Ingredients: 

2 tablespoons of Dijon mustard 
4 teaspoons apple cider vinegar 
1/4 cup of avocado oil
Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper 

Directions: 

Whisk together first 3 ingredients. Add salt and pepper to taste! 

Examples of clean proteins: 

Chicken 
Lean turkey 
Lean beef 
Bison 
Wild caught fish 
Eggs
Lentils 
Cottage cheese 
Greek yogurt 
Almonds 

Examples of complex carbs: 

Sweet potatoes 
Yams 
Quinoa
Brown rice 
Steel cut oatmeal 
Beans and lentils 


Examples of fruits and vegetables: If you can buy organic produce, do it. If not, just eat regular produce! Your body needs it! 

Nutritious produce options: 

broccoli
spinach
kale
green beans
bell peppers
asparagus
cauliflower
peas 
tomatoes 
blueberries
bananas
apples 
pomegranate 

AND many more! You can't really go wrong in the produce section. Just be sure to get the vegetables in along with fruits.

