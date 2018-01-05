Clean eating recipes for the New Year

Baked Sweet Potato Chips
Ingredients:
Sweet potatoes
Olive oil (1/4 cup)
Kosher salt
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400.
Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
Slice sweet potatoes very thin (mandolin slicers work great!)
After slicing, drizzle with olive oil and toss in a bowl with kosher salt.
Place on parchment paper and bake for 20-25min
Enjoy!
Rainbow Spinach Salad
Ingredients:
Baby spinach
Broccoli
Red onion
Radishes
Red bell pepper
Yellow bell pepper
Carrots
Purple cabbage
Directions:
Add all ingredients on top of spinach and enjoy!!
Avocado Oil Vinaigrette Dressing
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons of Dijon mustard
4 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
1/4 cup of avocado oil
Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper
Directions:
Whisk together first 3 ingredients. Add salt and pepper to taste!
Examples of clean proteins:
Chicken
Lean turkey
Lean beef
Bison
Wild caught fish
Eggs
Lentils
Cottage cheese
Greek yogurt
Almonds
Examples of complex carbs:
Sweet potatoes
Yams
Quinoa
Brown rice
Steel cut oatmeal
Beans and lentils
Examples of fruits and vegetables: If you can buy organic produce, do it. If not, just eat regular produce! Your body needs it!
Nutritious produce options:
broccoli
spinach
kale
green beans
bell peppers
asparagus
cauliflower
peas
tomatoes
blueberries
bananas
apples
pomegranate
AND many more! You can't really go wrong in the produce section. Just be sure to get the vegetables in along with fruits.
