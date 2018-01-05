Clean eating recipes for the New Year

Baked Sweet Potato Chips

Ingredients:

Sweet potatoes

Olive oil (1/4 cup)

Kosher salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400.

Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

Slice sweet potatoes very thin (mandolin slicers work great!)

After slicing, drizzle with olive oil and toss in a bowl with kosher salt.

Place on parchment paper and bake for 20-25min

Enjoy!

Rainbow Spinach Salad

Ingredients:

Baby spinach

Broccoli

Red onion

Radishes

Red bell pepper

Yellow bell pepper

Carrots

Purple cabbage

Directions:

Add all ingredients on top of spinach and enjoy!!



Avocado Oil Vinaigrette Dressing

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of Dijon mustard

4 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup of avocado oil

Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper

Directions:

Whisk together first 3 ingredients. Add salt and pepper to taste!

Examples of clean proteins:

Chicken

Lean turkey

Lean beef

Bison

Wild caught fish

Eggs

Lentils

Cottage cheese

Greek yogurt

Almonds

Examples of complex carbs:

Sweet potatoes

Yams

Quinoa

Brown rice

Steel cut oatmeal

Beans and lentils



Examples of fruits and vegetables: If you can buy organic produce, do it. If not, just eat regular produce! Your body needs it!

Nutritious produce options:

broccoli

spinach

kale

green beans

bell peppers

asparagus

cauliflower

peas

tomatoes

blueberries

bananas

apples

pomegranate

AND many more! You can't really go wrong in the produce section. Just be sure to get the vegetables in along with fruits.

