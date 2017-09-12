Chuckwagon beef and pasta skillet (Photo: Idaho Beef Council)

Total Recipe Time: 35 minutes

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

1 pound ground beef

1 small green bell pepper, chopped

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 can (13-3/4 to 14-1/2 ounces) ready-to-serve beef broth

1-1/2 cups uncooked wagon wheel pasta

1 cup prepared hickory-flavored barbecue sauce

1/2 cup finely shredded cheddar or colby cheese

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef, bell pepper, and onion; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings. Stir in broth, pasta, barbecue sauce and 1/4 cup water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer 10 to 15 minutes or until pasta is almost tender. Uncover; cook 5 to 7 minutes or until pasta is tender and sauce is thickened, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle with cheese.

Nutrition information per serving: 445 calories; 10 g fat (4 g saturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat); 79 mg cholesterol; 1307 mg sodium; 54 g carbohydrate; 1.6 g fiber; 36 g protein; 9.3 mg niacin; 0.5 mg vitamin B6; 2.4 mcg vitamin B12; 6.1 mg iron; 20.9 mcg selenium; 6.6 mg zinc; 86.24 mg choline.

This recipe is an excellent source of protein, iron, zinc, niacin, vitamin B6, vitamin B12 and selenium; and a good source of choline.

Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.



© 2017 KTVB-TV