Chuckwagon beef and pasta skillet

Total Recipe Time: 35 minutes
Makes 4 servings
INGREDIENTS
1 pound ground beef
1 small green bell pepper, chopped
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 can (13-3/4 to 14-1/2 ounces) ready-to-serve beef broth
1-1/2 cups uncooked wagon wheel pasta
1 cup prepared hickory-flavored barbecue sauce
1/2 cup finely shredded cheddar or colby cheese
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef, bell pepper, and onion; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings.
- Stir in broth, pasta, barbecue sauce and 1/4 cup water; bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer 10 to 15 minutes or until pasta is almost tender.
- Uncover; cook 5 to 7 minutes or until pasta is tender and sauce is thickened, stirring occasionally.
- Sprinkle with cheese.
Nutrition information per serving: 445 calories; 10 g fat (4 g saturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat); 79 mg cholesterol; 1307 mg sodium; 54 g carbohydrate; 1.6 g fiber; 36 g protein; 9.3 mg niacin; 0.5 mg vitamin B6; 2.4 mcg vitamin B12; 6.1 mg iron; 20.9 mcg selenium; 6.6 mg zinc; 86.24 mg choline.
This recipe is an excellent source of protein, iron, zinc, niacin, vitamin B6, vitamin B12 and selenium; and a good source of choline.
Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.
