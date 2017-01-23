Chipotle Pork Street Tacos with Queso Fresco Guacamole (just in time for Super Bowl Sunday)

I'm excited to share this tasty recipe as viewers get excited about feeding a crowd for the big Super Bowl football game coming up in a couple of weeks. The perfect Super Bowl recipe:

-Can be made ahead

-Is easy to eat (finger-foods)

-Provides plenty of protein

-Is "super" flavorful

2 pounds boneless pork tenderloin

2 Tbsp chipotle seasoning (I use McCormick Grill Mates Chipotle seasoning)

2 Tbsp canola or safflower oil

1 cup white onion, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 cups 100% pomegranate or cranberry juice

1 1/2 cups chicken broth

1/4 cup fresh lime juice (juice of about 2 limes)

30-40 white corn mini tortillas (Street Taco size) Fresh lime wedges, for garnish Fresh cilantro or mint leaves, for garnish

Queso Fresco Guacamole

2 ripe avocados, diced

1/2 cup queso fresco, reserve 2 Tbsp for sprinkling

2 Tbsp fresh lime juice

2 Tbsp shallots, finely chopped

2 plum tomatoes, seeded and finely chopped

2 Tbsp coarsely chopped fresh cilantro

1/8 tsp coarse salt

1/8 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

2. Rub the chipotle seasoning all over the pork tenderloin.

3. Heat the oil in a Dutch oven or ovenproof casserole over medium heat. Once hot, add the meat and cook until browned on each side, about 7 to 8 minutes per side. Remove the meat from the Dutch oven and set aside.

4. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until completely softened, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for another minute, until fragrant and lightly browned. Pour in the pomegranate juice, chicken broth and lime juice; stir well, scraping the bottom of the pan to incorporate all the browned bits.

5. Return the meat to the Dutch oven and let it come to a simmer. Once it does, cover and place in the prepared oven for 1 1/2 hours, until the meat is completely tender.

6. Remove the lid from the casserole, and leave in the oven for another 1/2 hour, or until the meat falls apart when pulled with a fork and the liquid has thickened considerably. Remove from the oven. Using two forks, shred the meat into small bite size pieces and let it sit in the sauce.

7. For the guacamole: Combine the avocado, queso fresco, lime juice, shallots, tomatoes and chopped cilantro in a small bowl. Gently mash with a fork until well combined. Season with salt and black pepper to taste. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

8. To Assemble: Heat the corn tortillas on a comal, griddle or skillet set over medium heat, until completely heated through and pliable. Fill with 1-2 Tbsp pork and 1-2 Tbsp guacamole. Sprinkle with reserved queso fresco crumbles, lime wedges and cilantro sprigs. Enjoy and Ole`.

(© 2017 KTVB)