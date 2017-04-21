Chicken Shawarma

2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast diced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 cup onion chopped

1 tbs curry

2 tsp cumin

2 tsp paprika

1 tsp allspice

3/4 tsp turmeric

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp cinnamon

Pinch of cayenne

Salt and black pepper

1/2 cup coconut milk

1/4 cup Greek yogurt

Serve inside a pita with shredded lettuce and tzatziki sauce

Blend spices together in a separate bowl and set aside

Using a medium heat add olive oil to your saute pan and add diced chicken. Saute for 3-4 minutes, add onions and blended spices. Continue to saute until chicken is cooked all the way through.

Turn up to a medium high heat and add coconut milk and Greek yogurt. Let it simmer for 3-4 minutes stirring constantly. If you like it spicy add more cayenne and cumin.

Remove from heat and serve inside a pita with lettuce and tzatziki sauce

