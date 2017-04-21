Chicken Shawarma
2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast diced
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 cup onion chopped
1 tbs curry
2 tsp cumin
2 tsp paprika
1 tsp allspice
3/4 tsp turmeric
1/4 tsp garlic powder
1/4 tsp cinnamon
Pinch of cayenne
Salt and black pepper
1/2 cup coconut milk
1/4 cup Greek yogurt
Serve inside a pita with shredded lettuce and tzatziki sauce
Blend spices together in a separate bowl and set aside
Using a medium heat add olive oil to your saute pan and add diced chicken. Saute for 3-4 minutes, add onions and blended spices. Continue to saute until chicken is cooked all the way through.
Turn up to a medium high heat and add coconut milk and Greek yogurt. Let it simmer for 3-4 minutes stirring constantly. If you like it spicy add more cayenne and cumin.
Remove from heat and serve inside a pita with lettuce and tzatziki sauce
