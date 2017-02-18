Chef Yvonne's King Cake

With Mardi Gras this week, here's a sweet treat you can enjoy on Fat Tuesday!
King Cake
Ingredients
Pastry
- 1 cup Milk
- ¼ cup Butter
- 2 .25 oz. packages Active Dry Yeast
- 2/3 cup warm Water
- ½ cup White Sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 ½ teaspoon Salt
- ½ teaspoon Nutmeg
- 5 ½ cups All-Purpose Flour
Filling
- 1 cup Brown Sugar
- 1 tablespoon Cinnamon
- 2/3 cup chopped Pecans
- ½ cup All-Purpose Flour
- ½ cup Raisins
- ½ cup melted Butter
Frosting
- 1 cup Confectioners’ sugar
- 1 tablespoon Water
Process for Dough
- Scald milk, remove from heat and stir in ¼ cup of butter. Allow mixture to cool to room temperature. In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in the warm water with 1 tablespoon of the white sugar. Let stand until creamy, about 10 minutes.
- When yeast mixture is bubbling, add the cooled milk mixture. Whisk in the eggs. Stir in the remaining white sugar, salt and nutmeg. Beat the flour into the milk/egg mixture 1 cup at a time. When the dough has pulled together, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic, about 8 to 10 minutes.
- Lightly oil a large bowl, place the dough in the bowl and turn to coat with oil. Cover with a damp cloth or plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 2 hours. When risen, punch down and divide dough in half.
Baking
- Preheat oven to 375. Grease 2 cookie sheets or line with parchment paper.
- To make filling: Combine the brown sugar, ground cinnamon, chopped pecans, ½ cup flour and ½ cup raisins. Pour ½ cup melted butter over the cinnamon mixture and mix until crumbly.
- Roll dough halves out into large rectangles (approximately 10x16 inches or so). Sprinkle the filling evenly over the dough and roll up each half tightly like a jelly roll, beginning at the wide side. Bring the ends or each roll together to form 2 oval shaped rings. Place each ring on a prepared cookie sheet. With scissors make cuts 1/3 of the way through the rings at 1 inch intervals. Let rise in a warm spot until doubled in size, about 45 minutes.
- Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Push the filling into the bottom of the cake. Frost while warm with confectioners’ sugar blended with 1 to 2 tablespoons of water.
