Chef Lou's sweetheart breakfast biscuits

INGREDIENTS

¾ CUP SUGAR

½ CUP CHOPPED PECANS

RIND FROM ONE ORANGE

8 EACH BUTTERMILK BISCUIT DOUGH

8 INDIVIDUAL TABLESPOONS CREAM CHEESE ROLLED INTO BALLS

½ CUP BUTTER, MELTED

1 CUP SIFTED POWDERED SUGAR

2 T. ORANGE JUICE

METHOD

Combine first three ingredients in a small bowl: set aside

Separate biscuits in half. Place cream cheese ball between the two halves, and pinch sides to seal each back together. Dip in butter, and dredge in reserved sugar mixture. Lay biscuits in a lightly greased 10-inch pie pan, spacing evenly. Drizzle with remaining butter, and sprinkle with remaining sugar mixture.

Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until golden. Take out of oven and let sit for about 10 minutes.

Combine powdered sugar and orange juice; stir well. Drizzle over warm bread. Serve immediately.





