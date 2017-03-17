Chef Lou's St. Patrick's Day Roasted Corned Beef

Chef Lou’s Saint Patrick’s Day Roasted Corned Beef

Ingredients

For Corned Beef

3 to 4 pound Corned Beef

½ cup pickling spice

¼ cup granulated sugar

Method

Take corned beef out of package and boil in water for about 30 minutes(to remove some of the saltiness). Take the corned beef out of water and place on a broiler pan or elevated oven rack. Pour the water through a strainer to capture the pickling spice that came off the corned beef when boiling. Sprinkle the pickling spice on top of the corned beef & spread the additional half cup pickling spice. Roast corned beef in a preheated 275 oven for 3-1/2 to 4 hours. Sprinkle sugar over corned beef and cook an additional 30 minutes. Take out of oven and slice. Dig in!



Seasoned Cabbage

In a skillet, heat 2 tablespoons butter. Add 3 cups wedge cut green cabbage, 1 cup sliced carrots, and ½ cup diced onions. Cook for about 2 minutes over high heat, stirring frequently. Add 2 cups water or Chicken broth. Add 2-teaspoons whole caraway seed, 1-teaspoon celery salt. Cook for 10-12 minutes. Serve with Corned Beef and Horseradish Honey Mustard.



Horseradish Honey Mustard

Mix 1 teaspoon straight horseradish with 1/2 cup Dijon mustard and ¼ cup honey. Refrigerate.

Herb Roasted Potatoes

¼ cup Olive Oil

¼ cup Red Wine Vinegar

2 tablespoons Fresh Chopped Garlic

3 tablespoons Italian Seasoning or Herbs de Provence

1 tablespoon Seasoning Salt

1 teaspoon Black Pepper

Yields 3 pounds

Method

Mix together all ingredients and toss with potatoes.

To cook potaotes: Place on a sheet pan and roast in a preheated 400-degree oven for about 30 minutes. Serve immediately.

Copyright 2017 KTVB