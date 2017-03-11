Chef Lou's Reuben Cristo

Reuben cristo (Photo: Chavez, Lisa)

Ingredients

¾ cup corned beef, cooked and diced

½ cup green cabbage, minced

1 tablespoon carrots, shredded

½ cup Swiss cheese, minced

¼ cup mayonnaise

1-1/2 tablespoons straight prepared horseradish

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ Teaspoon pepper

10 slices rye bread, crusts removed

5 eggs, beaten

2 cups flaked bread crumbs (Panko)

½ cup olive oil

1-1/2 cup prepared cranberry dipping sauce (see recipe below)



Method

In a medium mixing bowl, combine corned beef, cabbage, carrots, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise. horseradish, salt, and pepper. Mix well.

Lay 5 slices rye bread on flat surface. Press 5 equal amounts on the five slices. Top with the other slice. Make sure filling isn’t oozing out of sides or sandwich will fall apart when you’re frying it!

Cut in half. Push any excess filling back in the sandwich.

Dip sandwich halves in beaten eggs, then coat well in bread crumbs.

Add olive oil to a medium skillet and heat. Lay sandwich in skillet. Cook for ½ minute, then turn sandwich and cook for another ½ minute. Drain on paper towels. Serve with cranberry dipping sauce.



Cranberry Dipping Sauce

In a medium bowl, combine 1 cup whole cranberry sauce, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, and ½ cup brown sugar.

Mix well and refrigerate until ready to use. (This sauce is also great to use as a dipping sauce for chicken or shrimp).

© 2017 KTVB-TV