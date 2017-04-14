Chef Lou’s lemon ricotta pancakes with strawberry coulis
Ingredients
4 eggs
1 cup whole milk or part-skim milk ricotta
2 tablespoons granulated Sugar
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
½ teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
1/8 teaspoon salt
½ cup all purpose flour
butter for cooking pancakes
prepared whipped cream, if desired
Method
In a mixing bowl, beat the eggs, ricotta, sugar, vanilla, salt, and lemon zest together until well mixed. Add the flour and mix until incorporated. Lightly grease a griddle with butter, and heat until the griddle is medium hot. Ladle the batter by scant ¼ cupfuls onto the griddle. After about a minute and a half flip the pancakes and cook for about another minute. Stack the pancakes onto a serving platter and drizzle with Strawberry Coulis (recipe below). You may consider placing a nice amount of whipped cream on top if you want!
Serves 4
Strawberry Coulis
Place 6 ounces strawberries, 3 tablespoons honey, and 1 teaspoon lemon juice in a blender. Blend until the strawberries are pureed. Strain the sauce through a coarse sieve to remove the seeds. Makes about ¾ cup.
