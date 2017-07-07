Chef Lou's grilled romaine salad

GRILLED ROMAINE SALAD

Ingredients for dressing

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (save zest)

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2-3 tablespoons honey

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup roasted diced walnuts

1 cup olive oil

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

Ingredients for salad

4 quarters - Romaine lettuce, trimmed of all outer leaves and cut into ¼’s

Olive Oil, as needed for drizzle on romaine before grilling

Salt, pepper, minced garlic, to taste

12 blue cheese pocket croutons (see recipe below)

Method

In a mixer or mixing bowl, combine lemon juice, Dijon dustard, honey, salt & pepper, and the walnuts and red wine vinegar & mix well. Slowly drizzle the olive oil whisking well until dressing emulsifies. Set aside.

Drizzle olive oil salt, pepper and garlic on cut side of romaine hearts. Preheat grill. Grill romaine wedges cut side down until leaves start to char. Turn over and repeat until lettuce starts to char. Remove romaine from grill and set aside. To serve, lay romaine hearts in center of plate. Place croutons around plate. Drizzle entire salad with dressing. Garnish with tomato strips, if desired. Serve immediately.



Blue cheese pocket croutons

Slice one piece of a French baguette (about ½ loaf). Press, with your fingers, a well in the center of each slice, being careful not to go all the way through. Place 1 tablespoon blue cheese in the well. Sprinkle each slice with chopped sage and black pepper. Toast in a broiler oven for about 4 minutes until cheese is brown and bubbly(or you can grill them on your BBQ). Serve with romaine salad.





