Chef Lou's Glazed Baked Apples

(Photo: Chavez, Lisa)

Ingredients

4 Large Baking Apples

½ cup seedless raisins

¼ cup chopped walnuts

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon Grated Lemon Peel

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon Nutmeg

4 teaspoons Butter 1-1/4 cups Apple Cider ½ cup Apple Mint Jelly 2-3 tablespoons room temperature butter 4 Cinnamon Sticks

Method

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Wash & Core the apples. Place them in a baking pan.

In a bowl, mix together the raisins, walnuts, brown sugar, lemon peel, cinnamon and nutmeg. Stuff the mixture into each apple equally. Top with 1 teaspoon butter. Pour apple cider over the apples

Cover loosely with foil and bake for 45-60 minutes.

Remove pan from oven. Remove foil. Place apples on serving platter

Place pan (that apples were baked in) on burner over low heat. Stir in jelly. Whisk in 2-3 tablespoons butter. Place a cinnamon stick into the top of each apple. Pour the sauce over the apples.

