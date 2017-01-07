Chef Lou's Glazed Baked Apples

Ingredients
4 Large Baking Apples
½ cup seedless raisins
¼ cup chopped walnuts
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 tablespoon Grated Lemon Peel
1 teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon Nutmeg
4 teaspoons Butter
1-1/4 cups Apple Cider
½ cup Apple Mint Jelly
2-3 tablespoons room temperature butter
4 Cinnamon Sticks
Method
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Wash & Core the apples. Place them in a baking pan.
In a bowl, mix together the raisins, walnuts, brown sugar, lemon peel, cinnamon and nutmeg. Stuff the mixture into each apple equally. Top with 1 teaspoon butter. Pour apple cider over the apples
Cover loosely with foil and bake for 45-60 minutes.
Remove pan from oven. Remove foil. Place apples on serving platter
Place pan (that apples were baked in) on burner over low heat. Stir in jelly. Whisk in 2-3 tablespoons butter. Place a cinnamon stick into the top of each apple. Pour the sauce over the apples.
