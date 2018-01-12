Chef Lou's Crispy Fried Onion Rings w/ Buttermilk Dip

INGREDIENTS
2 medium or 1 large Red Onion
1-1/4 Cups Flour
1-teaspoon Baking Powder
1 tablespoon cornmeal
¼ teaspoon Salt
¼ teaspoon Black Pepper
¾ can Beer (about 9 ounces)
1 Egg, beaten
1 tablespoon Vegetable Oil
Vegetable Oil, for frying
Seasoning Salt, optional
Buttermilk Dip (see recipe below)
PREPARATION
Peel Onion(s). Cut into 3/8 inch slices and separate into onion rings.
In a mixing bowl, combine dry ingredients then add beer, egg, and oil. Mix until smooth.
Place batter in a shallow pan. Using a fork, dip onion rings into batter, coating both sides well.
Fry in 375-degree oil until golden brown on both sides. Drain well on paper towels, and sprinkle with seasoning salt.
To make buttermilk dip: Combine 1/3 cup each of sour cream, buttermilk, and mayonnaise. Add 1-tablespoon buffalo wing sauce, ¼ teaspoon celery salt and ½ teaspoon dill weed. Mix well and serve with the onion rings.
