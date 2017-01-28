Chef Bryan Forcina's Sweet Chili Glazed Brussel Sprouts

Ingredients for Sweet Chili Glaze:
- Orange Juice (1 qt)
- Mae Ploy Sweet Chili (25 oz Bottle) (1 bottle)
- Sambal Chili Paste (1/3 cup)
Procedure:
1. Place the orange juice in a medium sauce pot over medium heat and reduce by half
2. Once orange juice has reduced add the sweet chili and cook for another 5 min over medium heat.
3. Remove from heat and add Sambal
4. Blend everything until smooth. Reserve the amount needed for service and store hot.
5. Properly cool any remaining product and cover.
Ingredients for Chimichurri Sauce
- Fine Chopped Parsley - 2 Cups
- Fine Chopped Cilantro - 1 Cup
- Diced Red Onion - 6 oz.
- Chili Flakes - 1 Tbls
- Minced Garlic - 2 Tbls
- Olive Oil - 2 cups
- Red Wine Vinegar - 1/2 Cup
- Salt & Pepper - 1 tsp
Procedure:
- Combine all ingredients except for the vinegar in mixing bowl and whisk until thoroughly combined
- Add 1 Tbls of Red Wine Vinegar per 1/9" pan of chimichurri
- Cover
Ingredients for Brussels Sprout Dish
- Brussel Sprouts (end trimmed and split in half) - 8 oz
- Orange Chili Glaze
- Chimichurri
- Macadamia Nuts (chopped)
Procedure:
- Fry 8oz. of Brussels sprouts for 30 seconds in fryer, you may need to adjust the cook time based on the size of the sprouts
- Toss Brussels with warm orange chili glaze
- Place the Brussels in a bowl
- Drizzle chimichurri and sprinkle Macadamia nuts
- Enjoy!
