Chef Bryan Forcina's Sweet Chili Glazed Brussel Sprouts

Ingredients for Sweet Chili Glaze:

Orange Juice (1 qt)

Mae Ploy Sweet Chili (25 oz Bottle) (1 bottle)

Sambal Chili Paste (1/3 cup)

Procedure:

1. Place the orange juice in a medium sauce pot over medium heat and reduce by half

2. Once orange juice has reduced add the sweet chili and cook for another 5 min over medium heat.

3. Remove from heat and add Sambal

4. Blend everything until smooth. Reserve the amount needed for service and store hot.

5. Properly cool any remaining product and cover.

Ingredients for Chimichurri Sauce

Fine Chopped Parsley - 2 Cups

Fine Chopped Cilantro - 1 Cup

Diced Red Onion - 6 oz.

Chili Flakes - 1 Tbls

Minced Garlic - 2 Tbls

Olive Oil - 2 cups

Red Wine Vinegar - 1/2 Cup

Salt & Pepper - 1 tsp

Procedure:

Combine all ingredients except for the vinegar in mixing bowl and whisk until thoroughly combined Add 1 Tbls of Red Wine Vinegar per 1/9" pan of chimichurri Cover

Ingredients for Brussels Sprout Dish

Brussel Sprouts (end trimmed and split in half) - 8 oz

Orange Chili Glaze

Chimichurri

Macadamia Nuts (chopped)

Procedure:

Fry 8oz. of Brussels sprouts for 30 seconds in fryer, you may need to adjust the cook time based on the size of the sprouts Toss Brussels with warm orange chili glaze Place the Brussels in a bowl Drizzle chimichurri and sprinkle Macadamia nuts Enjoy!

