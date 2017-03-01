Burgundy beef and vegetable stew

BURGUNDY BEEF & VEGETABLE STEW
- Total Recipe Time: 2-1/2 hours
- Makes 6 servings
INGREDIENTS
- 1-1/2 pounds beef for stew, cut in 1 inch pieces
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 can (13-3/4 to 14-1/2 ounces) ready-to-serve beef broth
- 1/2 cup Burgundy wine
- 3 large cloves garlic, minced
- 1-1/2 cups baby carrots
- 1 cup frozen whole pearl onions
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch dissolved in 2 tablespoons water
- 1 package (8 ounces) frozen sugar snap peas
INSTRUCTIONS FOR BURGUNDY BEEF & VEGETABLE STEW
- Heat oil in Dutch oven over medium heat until hot. Brown beef in batches; pour off drippings. Return beef to pan; season with thyme, salt and pepper.
- Stir in broth, wine and garlic; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 1-1/4 hours. Stir in carrots and onions; continue cooking, covered, 30 to 45 minutes or until beef and vegetables are tender.
- Stir in cornstarch mixture; cook and stir 1 minute or until thickened. Stir in sugar snap peas. Cook 3 to 4 minutes or until heated through.
