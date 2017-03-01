KTVB
Burgundy beef and vegetable stew

Idaho Beef Council , KTVB 12:17 PM. MST March 01, 2017

BURGUNDY BEEF & VEGETABLE STEW

  • Total Recipe Time: 2-1/2 hours
  • Makes 6 servings

INGREDIENTS

  1. 1-1/2 pounds beef for stew, cut in 1 inch pieces
  2. 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  3. 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
  4. 1/2 teaspoon salt
  5. 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  6. 1 can (13-3/4 to 14-1/2 ounces) ready-to-serve beef broth
  7. 1/2 cup Burgundy wine
  8. 3 large cloves garlic, minced
  9. 1-1/2 cups baby carrots
  10. 1 cup frozen whole pearl onions
  11. 2 tablespoons cornstarch dissolved in 2 tablespoons water
  12. 1 package (8 ounces) frozen sugar snap peas 

INSTRUCTIONS FOR BURGUNDY BEEF & VEGETABLE STEW

  1. Heat oil in Dutch oven over medium heat until hot. Brown beef in batches; pour off drippings. Return beef to pan; season with thyme, salt and pepper.
  2. Stir in broth, wine and garlic; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 1-1/4 hours. Stir in carrots and onions; continue cooking, covered, 30 to 45 minutes or until beef and vegetables are tender.
  3. Stir in cornstarch mixture; cook and stir 1 minute or until thickened. Stir in sugar snap peas. Cook 3 to 4 minutes or until heated through.

 

