Blackened Prawns with Kale Salad

Brown Shuga Soul Food



2oz. Prawns peeled and devained

Pepper

Cajun spice

Salt

Garlic

Kale Salad

Dressing of your choice

Olive oil

Season shrimp and let rest.

Sear prawns in hot skillet 2 min on each side until pink and firm

Prepare salad and dressing place prawns on top of salad and serve

Garnish

