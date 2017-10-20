Bell Pepper Sandwiches

INGREDIENTS
Bell peppers
low sodium cold cut meats of choice
cheese of choice
mustard
salt and pepper
spinach
red onion
tomato
pickles
HOW TO PREPARE
Cut top off of bell pepper and remove seeds and insides.
Layout meat of choice, layer cheese on top
Add toppings of choice
Add mustard, salt and pepper
Roll up and stuff inside the bell pepper!
When ready to eat... cut in half and enjoy!
