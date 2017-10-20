Bell Pepper Sandwiches. (Photo: KTVB)

INGREDIENTS

Bell peppers

low sodium cold cut meats of choice

cheese of choice

mustard

salt and pepper

spinach

red onion

tomato

pickles

HOW TO PREPARE

Cut top off of bell pepper and remove seeds and insides.

Layout meat of choice, layer cheese on top

Add toppings of choice

Add mustard, salt and pepper

Roll up and stuff inside the bell pepper!

When ready to eat... cut in half and enjoy!

