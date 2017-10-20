KTVB
Bell Pepper Sandwiches

Healthy football snacks..

KTVB , KTVB 4:40 PM. MDT October 20, 2017

INGREDIENTS

Bell peppers
low sodium cold cut meats of choice
cheese of choice
mustard
salt and pepper
spinach
red onion
tomato
pickles

HOW TO PREPARE

Cut top off of bell pepper and remove seeds and insides.
Layout meat of choice, layer cheese on top
Add toppings of choice
Add mustard, salt and pepper
Roll up and stuff inside the bell pepper!

When ready to eat... cut in half and enjoy!

© 2017 KTVB-TV


