Beef sausage and egg muffin cups (Photo: Idaho Beef Council)

BEEF SAUSAGE & EGG MUFFIN CUPS

•Total Recipe Time: 45 to 50 minutes

•Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

1 recipe Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage (recipe follows)

1 can (4-1/2 ounces) chopped green chiles, undrained

1/2 cup shredded reduced-fat Monterey Jack cheese

5 large eggs

1/4 cup milk

1 to 2 teaspoons regular or chipotle hot pepper sauce

Salt and pepper

Toppings (optional):

Chopped green onion or chives, chopped tomato, salsa or additional hot sauce

INSTRUCTIONS FOR BEEF SAUSAGE & EGG MUFFIN CUPS



1.Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray 12-cup standard muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray. Prepare Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage. Drain fat, if needed. Stir chiles and cheese into sausage mixture. Evenly divide mixture into prepared pan.

Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage: Combine 1 pound Ground Beef, 2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage or 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add sausage mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.

2.Whisk eggs, milk and hot sauce, as desired, in medium bowl. Evenly divide egg mixture over sausage mixture in muffin cups.

3.Bake in 375°F oven 17 to 20 minutes or until egg mixture is set and just beginning to brown. Let stand 2 minutes. Loosen edges; remove from muffin pan. Season with salt and pepper and garnish with Toppings, as desired.



Test Kitchen Tips

Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.



(© 2017 KTVB)