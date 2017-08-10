Apple-wiches (Photo: Albertsons Wellness Services Dietitians)

Apple-wiches

Turn a crisp juicy apple into wheat and gluten free sliders with assorted fillers your family loves from roasted turkey and provolone to sunflower butter topped with seeds and dried fruit.

Suggested Cooking Method: N/A

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 1

Ingredients:

1 large apple, washed and dried

Lemon wedge or apple juice (optional)

Filling options:

• Sliced roasted turkey or roast beef topped with sliced cheese of choice

• SunButter spread topped with trail mix of choice

• Tuna Salad made with 1 pouch (3 ounces) Albacore tuna blended with 1 tablespoon allergen-free mayo of choice

Steps:

1. Carefully cut the apple widthwise into 1/4-inch slices. Remove any seeds. Use mini cookie cutter to cut a shape in the center if desired. Rub a lemon slice or wedge over both sides of each apple slice if desired to keep it from browning over time. This isn’t necessary if serving immediately.

2. Eat or discard the top and bottom piece of the apple, leaving about 6 slices of apple.

3. Spread your filling of choice over 3 of the slices then top with the second apple slice. Pack your apple-wiches in a reusable container and keep in the refrigerator until ready to serve. If packing in a lunchbox, place the container next to a reusable ice pack or frozen juice box to keep it cold until lunch!

Nutritional Information: (With 2 ounces roasted turkey and 1 ounce provolone as the filler)

Servings per Recipe: 1 Serving Size: about 3 apple-wiches

Calories 269, Total Fat 9 g, Saturated Fat 5 g, Polyunsaturated Fat .6 g (Omega-3s .1 g), Monounsaturated Fat 2.5 g, Cholesterol 65 mg, Sodium 306 mg, Potassium 359 mg, Total Carbohydrate 22 g, Dietary Fiber 4 g, Sugars 17 g, Protein 25 g, Vitamin D 12 IU, Calcium 229 mg, Iron 1 mg

Source: Albertsons Wellness Services Dietitians

© 2017 KTVB-TV