Close Apple cider pumpkin butter Brown Shuga Soul Food , KTVB 4:07 PM. MDT September 29, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST 1 1/2 cups pumpkin puree 1/2 cup apple cider 1/4 cup brown sugar 2 tsp. Pumpkin pie spiceCook 20 min over medium heat until no moisture seeps from mixture. Stir often. © 2017 KTVB-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years Mobile home park residents camp out High flows impact kayak races Abatement crews can't always warn in advance I'll Push You pair writes book Hailey road flood damage Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday High river levels impacting rafting businesses More Stories Neighbors react after deadly home invasion, house fire Sep 28, 2017, 9:36 p.m. Tom Price resigns as health secretary after flights… Sep 29, 2017, 2:47 p.m. Canyon County sheriff eyes housing inmates out of state Sep 29, 2017, 10:34 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs