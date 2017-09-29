KTVB
Apple cider pumpkin butter

Brown Shuga Soul Food , KTVB 4:07 PM. MDT September 29, 2017

1 1/2 cups pumpkin puree
1/2 cup apple cider
1/4 cup brown sugar
2 tsp. Pumpkin pie spice

Cook 20 min over medium heat until no moisture seeps from mixture. Stir often.

