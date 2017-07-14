(Photo: Chavez, Lisa)

Anti-Aging Avocado Exfoliating Mask

*NOT FOR CONSUMPTION*

Ingredients

1/2 ripe avocado

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon O Organics® coffee grounds, regular or decaf (not instant coffee granules)

Steps

1. Cut open the avocado lengthwise and use the half without the pit. Scoop out the avocado and place in a small bowl.

2. Stir in the lemon juice and coffee grounds just until blended.

3. Using two of your clean fingers, spread the mixture on your freshly washed and dried face, massaging the exfoliating mixture onto your face (avoiding the eye and hairline area). Once evenly applied let the mask air dry for about 20-30 minutes.

4. Use a dampened towel/paper towel with very warm water, to remove as much of the avocado mask as possible. Once all removed, Splash face with cool water to close the pores then dry face with a clean towel

© 2017 KTVB-TV