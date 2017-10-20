Amish Italian casserole

2 cups sour cream

2 cups small curd cottage cheese

2 Tablespoons finely chopped parsley

1 8oz package mozzarella cheese

1 tablespoon Vegetable oil

1 pound ground beef

1 pound Italian ground sausage

2 6oz cans tom paste

1 tablespoon fresh chopped basil

1 tablespoon fresh chopped oregano

1 8oz package dried egg noodles

In a small mixing bowl combine sour cream, cottage cheese, and parsley, set aside.

In a large saucepan mix the sausage and ground beef until fully cooked. Drain grease. Add tomato paste, oregano, and basil. Cook down until tomato paste is well mixed in, remove from heat.

Preheat oven to 325.

While the meat is cooking boil water and add noodles. Boil noodles for 8 minutes and drain, do not rinse.

Using a 9 x 13 pan start layering your ingredients in this order. 1/3 of the meat sauce, 1/2 of the cooked noodles, 1/2 of the sour cream sauce and repeat the layers ending with meat sauce on top. Top with mozzarella cheese covering the dish.

Bake uncovered 45 minutes to 1 hour until cheese is lightly brown.

Remove from oven and let it stand for 10 minutes before serving.

