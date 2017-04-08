Fishing trailer tour of SW Idaho ponds begins

MERIDIAN - Families are invited to come out and learn how to fish at ponds around the Treasure Valley.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is bringing out the “fishing trailer” for more than 25 appearances this spring. The first event of the 2017 pond tour was Saturday at Kleiner Pond in Meridian.
Children 14 and younger can always fish for free.
During a fishing trailer event, people are on hand to give lessons on casting and how to bait a hook.
“We have rods and all kinds of things that we let out for the purpose of getting them involved in fishing,” said Gary Heller of the Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game. “So when a trailer is on site at various ponds around the valley, adults can fish without a license.”
The fishing trailer will be open every Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday through June 10.
Here’s the schedule:
Wednesday, April 12 – 4 to 8 p.m. at Settlers Pond
Thursday, April 13 – 4 to 8 p.m. at McDevitt Pond
Saturday, April 15 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Esthers Pond
Wednesday, April 19 – 4 to 8 p.m. at Williams Pond
Thursday, April 20 – 4 to 8 p.m. at Parkcenter Pond
Saturday, April 22 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McDevitt Pond
Wednesday, April 26 – 4 to 8 p.m. at Settlers Pond
Thursday, April 27 – 4 to 8 p.m. at Kleiner Pond
Saturday, April 29 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eds Pond
Wednesday, May 3 – 4 to 8 p.m. at Esthers Pond
Thursday, May 4 – 4 to 8 p.m. at Wilson Ponds
Saturday, May 6 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Williams Pond
Wednesday, May 10 – 4 to 8 p.m. at Kleiner Pond
Thursday, May 11 – 4 to 8 p.m. at Settlers Pond
Saturday, May 13 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Weiser Pond
Wednesday, May 17 – 4 to 8 p.m. at Sawyers Pond
Thursday, May 18 – 4 to 8 p.m. at McDevitt Pond
Saturday, May 20 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mill Pond
Wednesday, May 24 – 4 to 8 p.m. at Wilson Ponds
Thursday, May 25 – 4 to 8 p.m. at Kleiner Pond
Saturday, May 27 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eagle Island Pond
Thursday, June 1 – 4 to 8 p.m. at McDevitt Pond
Saturday, June 3 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sego Prairie Pond
Saturday, June 10 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kleiner Pond
© 2017 KTVB-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs