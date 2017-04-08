Fishing trailer tour of SW Idaho ponds begins

MERIDIAN - Families are invited to come out and learn how to fish at ponds around the Treasure Valley.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is bringing out the “fishing trailer” for more than 25 appearances this spring. The first event of the 2017 pond tour was Saturday at Kleiner Pond in Meridian.

Children 14 and younger can always fish for free.

During a fishing trailer event, people are on hand to give lessons on casting and how to bait a hook.

“We have rods and all kinds of things that we let out for the purpose of getting them involved in fishing,” said Gary Heller of the Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game. “So when a trailer is on site at various ponds around the valley, adults can fish without a license.”

The fishing trailer will be open every Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday through June 10.

Here’s the schedule:

Wednesday, April 12 – 4 to 8 p.m. at Settlers Pond

Thursday, April 13 – 4 to 8 p.m. at McDevitt Pond

Saturday, April 15 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Esthers Pond

Wednesday, April 19 – 4 to 8 p.m. at Williams Pond

Thursday, April 20 – 4 to 8 p.m. at Parkcenter Pond

Saturday, April 22 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McDevitt Pond

Wednesday, April 26 – 4 to 8 p.m. at Settlers Pond

Thursday, April 27 – 4 to 8 p.m. at Kleiner Pond

Saturday, April 29 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eds Pond

Wednesday, May 3 – 4 to 8 p.m. at Esthers Pond

Thursday, May 4 – 4 to 8 p.m. at Wilson Ponds

Saturday, May 6 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Williams Pond

Wednesday, May 10 – 4 to 8 p.m. at Kleiner Pond

Thursday, May 11 – 4 to 8 p.m. at Settlers Pond

Saturday, May 13 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Weiser Pond

Wednesday, May 17 – 4 to 8 p.m. at Sawyers Pond

Thursday, May 18 – 4 to 8 p.m. at McDevitt Pond

Saturday, May 20 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mill Pond

Wednesday, May 24 – 4 to 8 p.m. at Wilson Ponds

Thursday, May 25 – 4 to 8 p.m. at Kleiner Pond

Saturday, May 27 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eagle Island Pond

Thursday, June 1 – 4 to 8 p.m. at McDevitt Pond

Saturday, June 3 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sego Prairie Pond

Saturday, June 10 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kleiner Pond

