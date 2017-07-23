KTVB
Eagle's 'Triathlon Brothers' throw out first pitch at Mariners game

KTVB , KTVB 8:02 PM. MDT July 23, 2017

SEATTLE - Two young brothers from Eagle got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity on Sunday - They threw out the first pitch at a Seattle Mariners game.

Noah and Lucas Aldrich earned national headlines several years ago thanks to their team participation in triathlon competitions. Noah pushes and pulls Lucas, who is wheelchair-bound, through each competition.

The Mariners apparently saw the boys on one of their many TV appearances, and invited them to the game Sunday to throw out the first pitch.

The boys said it was the best day ever. 

