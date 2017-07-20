Boise woman celebrates 106th birthday

Brookdale Independent Living hosted a birthday bash for Maybelle Wendler on Thursday. (Photo: Troy Colson/KTVB)

BOISE - A Boise woman celebrated a very special milestone on Thursday - Maybelle Wendler turned 106 years old.

And Brookdale Independent Living, where Maybelle lives, pulled out all the stops for her party.

Boise Mayor Dave Bieter was there, along with a band belting out classic tunes, including some Sinatra standards. Maybelle was even presented a letter from Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter.

Don't let her years fool you, Maybelle is plenty spry. She credits her longevity to working hard and eating a good diet.

"I never heard of a potato chip until I was 18 years old, so I never ate junk food and I still don't," she explained. "My daughter does though - she eats my share."

Maybelle grew up working on her family farm near Newman Lake, Washington. They lived there from 26 years before electricity and indoor plumbing came to the area.

She worked at a Spokane photography studio for more than 40 years until retirement, and just moved to the Boise area last year.

