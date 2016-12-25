Boise restaurant feeds families in need on Christmas

Volunteers and employees at Old Chicago served up meals to more than 1,000 people in need on Christmas. (Photo: Tyson White / KTVB)

BOISE - A downtown Boise restaurant opened its doors to the city's homeless population and provided meals on Christmas Day.

More than 100 Old Chicago employees and volunteers spent Sunday providing holiday meals to about 1,000 people, including homeless and families in need.

One volunteer we spoke to said she wouldn't want to spend her Christmas anywhere else.

"This is about five years that I've come here to Old Chicago to feed the homeless," said Susan Drew. "And I cannot tell people how good it makes you feel. This is a wonderful place to spend Christmas. We do it every year."

Guests were treated to a classic Old Chicago meal - pizza, pasta, salad, and garlic bread. Santa was even on hand to visit with the kids.

