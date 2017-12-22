Boise firefighters help Santa hand out toys to kids

Boise firefighters teamed up with Santa on Friday to spread Christmas cheer to kids on Friday. (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

BOISE - Boise firefighters teamed up with Santa on Friday to spread Christmas cheer.

Santa and his team of helpers went room to room at Saint Alphonsus handing out toys.

This is the ninth year the Boise Fire Department and its Toy Brigade have collected toys to hand out to children within our community.

This year, thanks to the generosity of our community, they were able to hand out more than 200 toys.

"It makes me happy, makes me happy that I can be out here doing this, doing this for the community, doing it for the kids that are stuck here over the holidays," firefighter Craig Martin said.

Santa and his firefighters also stopped by the Ronald McDonald house, St. Luke's Children's Hospital and the City Light Home for Women and Children.

© 2017 KTVB-TV