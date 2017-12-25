Boise couple celebrates 76th wedding anniversary

Helen and Jerry Zach got married on Dec. 24, 1941. (Photo: Natalie Shaver/KTVB)

BOISE - A Boise couple is celebrating 76 years of marriage.

Helen and Jerry Zach got married on Dec. 24, 1941. The couple said their 76 years of marriage have been full of happy moments and they have a lot they're proud of.

"She made 95 last November. I'm coming up 95 next month on the 23rd," Jerry said. "We have been blessed. We had two boys, five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. And number nine will be showing up next month."

The couple said the secret to a long and happy marriage is being respectful and considerate of your spouse. They said it takes teamwork and a lot of support.

"A marriage is not a 50-50 proposition. You give 100 percent without any idea of getting anything back and it'll come back to you big time," Jerry said.

