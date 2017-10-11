A new way for Eagle seniors to get around town

"Cycling Without Age" is a new program starting up in Eagle that allows seniors to get out and hit the streets. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

EAGLE - Senior citizens now have a new way to hit the streets in Eagle.

A local chapter of the nonprofit organization "Cycling Without Age" is starting up soon, and it's the first of its kind in Idaho.

Here's how it works: Volunteers pedal seniors around town on a bike taxi so they can get out of the house, get some fresh air and connect with the community.

"I thought it was awesome," said rider Sandra Wright. "We have lots of people that have absolutely no way to get out of their apartments and I think this will be awesome for them."

The pilots of the bike taxis will also record the stories the senior riders to compile into a book. The official premiere for Eagle's "Cycling Without Age" in Oct. 16.

To connect with the organization, check out their Facebook page.

© 2017 KTVB-TV