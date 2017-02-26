A dream comes true on the ice
James Davis is making a big impact in the Boise Parks and Recreation hockey league. He's 14 years old, and ice hockey is his passion. And while he has autism, it doesn't hold him back from following his dream. He recently got to meet his heroes on the ice
KTVB 10:43 PM. MST February 26, 2017
