COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho --- A two-year old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Coeur d'Alene Wednesday night.

It happened at 8:45 p.m. Emergency responders said the toddler was in an apartment complex parking lot at 692 W. Wilbur Ave when she was hit.

She then had to be airlifted to Sacred Heart.

The driver said they never saw the girl before hitting her, and officials said that driver is cooperating with the investigation.

At this time it is unclear how the girl ended up in the parking lot.

