You Can Grow It: Succulent pumpkins

Decorative pumpkins made with succulents. (Photo: Theresa Palmgren/KTVB)

Halloween and Thanksgiving are just around the corner, and you’ve probably been busy putting up your holiday decorations.

Pumpkins and dried corn stalks and colored leaves are a big part of the fall decor, garden master Jim Duthie shows us a different and creative way to use pumpkins to decorate your home.

Autumn is in full swing, and the fall holidays are just around the corner. Mother Nature has been busy making some eye-catching displays outdoors with brilliant fall colors, and these ladies are working on some indoor fall decorations of their own.

“Looking for a great holiday decorating idea? How about decorating a pumpkin with succulents?”

It’s a frosty Saturday morning outside Edwards Greenhouses, but it’s warm and toasty inside, where about two dozen women are busy creating some unique and interesting centerpieces and decorations that will adorn their homes for the fall season.

“Just entry table, and then maybe one on like our mantle. Just to celebrate the fall season.”

It’s not unusual to display pumpkins this time of year, but these aren’t being carved into scary faces. Instead, they’re being turned into creative displays, using succulent plants and dried flowers.

“I think I was going more for the dried floral thing. And stuck some succulents in there, and getting some of the fall colors,” said Ashley Kunz.

“Yeah, they’re great. Especially some of the oranges, and just the different succulents. A lot of fun.”

They start with small pumpkins. Besides the typical orange ones, these white pumpkins are interesting and different.

Then they gather an assortment of plant material, including pieces of succulent plants, some dried flowers, and some moss and dried seed pods.

“They said that they got them all from the greenhouse, you know, all these dried products.”

Next, take some hot glue, dab it on the pumpkin, and start making your own arrangement with the plant material. there’s no right or wrong way to do it. it’s all up to your own creativity and imagination.

“Just learn to jump in, and just start, and keep creating, and look around for inspiration. There’s plenty of that, especially that lady in the yellow shirt,” said Sharon Carswell.

“Whatever looks nice. I don’t really have any inspiration,” said Judy Greenley.

“And If you don’t like it you can take some of it apart. Nothing’s permanent.”

“This one I wanted to be kind of natural. This one was a little feminine,” said Ruth Hetherington.

“I just start poking things in. She’s a planner. She plans it all out, then takes it apart and glues it. I just do it as I go.”

“They’re talking about how elevation is the key, so I think the higher you go, the better,” said Kate Strong.

“I’m trying to pack mine as tightly as possible.”

“Yeah, the more the merrier. And a burst of color, I think, on every corner.”

Erin Monie of Edwards Greenhouses explains that this class is just one of a series of holiday decorating classes that they offer.

“So we had our Fall Festival a few weeks ago, and we decided to do succulent pumpkins, and it was such a hit that we did a class where you could do a centerpiece.”

Next month they’ll have another class on decorating pumpkins and gourds with succulents, for a Thanksgiving theme, and in December, succulent Christmas ornaments.

“And it’s just an easy activity to do. It’s just elements from the garden.”

“We found it, thought it would be a good family thing to do,” said Ashley Kunz.

“I think this is a great event, wonderful idea, we were so excited to attend.”

And the results are beautiful and amazing, transforming little pumpkins and some pieces of plants from the garden, into works of art just in time for the fall holidays.

For more information about upcoming classes on holiday decorations using pumpkins, succulents and dried flowers, check the website for Edwards Greenhouses.

Edwards Greenhouses Classes

November - Succulent Thanksgiving gourds

December - Succulent Christmas ornaments

