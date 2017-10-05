Local rescue mission chefs compete in Top Chef contest

Community members gather to taste the creations of local rescue missions' chefs. (Photo: Joe Parris/ KTVB)

BOISE - Chefs from three local rescue mission locations cooked up special meals at the River of Life Rescue Mission in Boise Thursday to bring the missions and the community together through some friendly competition.

Food like beef Wellington, stuffed pork loin and bacon-wrapped, cream cheese-stuffed jalapenos were all judged in the third annual Top Mission Chef Competition.

These tasty foods were created by chefs from the Lighthouse Rescue Mission in Nampa, Boise's River of Life Rescue Mission and City Light Home for Women and Children. All the chefs were vying for the chance to earn the title "op Mission Chef of the Year and a lapel pin from Neil Alan Fine Jewelry in Nampa.

Reverend Bill Roscoe says it was the over 100 people who attended the event who enjoyed the food and voted to choose the winner of the competition. He also says there is more than just delicious food motivating the competition.

"We do this because we want to have people come to the rescue mission, meet our staff, meet our guests, meet people in our programs and we want to say thank you to all of our donors that make all of this work possible," Roscoe said.

The lunch was free, but Roscoe says, like always, the community chipped in with generous donations to the Boise Rescue Mission and its programs.

"This is the most generous community on the face of the Earth and I'm just so happy to be here. I'm so grateful to God that I get to serve in Boise and the Treasure Valley."

