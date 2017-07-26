Idaho restaurants win awards for wine selection

(Photo: Mike Watson Images/Thinkstock)

BOISE - A handful of Idaho restaurants have been honored by Wine Spectator for having a great wine selection.

The magazine has released the winners of its 2017 Restaurant Awards, which recognizes the world's best wine lists.

Boise restaurants given the Award of Excellence were: Chandlers Steakhouse, Fork, Mai Thai Restaurant and Bar, and Capitol Cellars.

Bella Aquila in Eagle, The Narrows in McCall, and Il Naso in Ketchum were also honored.

RELATED: Big changes coming to Snake River Valley Wine Region

The publication's August issue highlights 3,592 dining destinations from all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 75 countries internationally.

© 2017 KTVB-TV