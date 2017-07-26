Idaho restaurants win awards for wine selection

BOISE - A handful of Idaho restaurants have been honored by Wine Spectator for having a great wine selection.
The magazine has released the winners of its 2017 Restaurant Awards, which recognizes the world's best wine lists.
Boise restaurants given the Award of Excellence were: Chandlers Steakhouse, Fork, Mai Thai Restaurant and Bar, and Capitol Cellars.
Bella Aquila in Eagle, The Narrows in McCall, and Il Naso in Ketchum were also honored.
The publication's August issue highlights 3,592 dining destinations from all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 75 countries internationally.
